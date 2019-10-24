Arlington County helps business owners prepare for disasters

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — After flash floods in July that caused about $6 million in damages to county-owned property, officials are working toward a new flood resilient Arlington showing businesses how they can prepare for and control damage.

Whether its the result of climate change or an unforeseen event, disasters are bound to happen.

“Usually it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when,” said Jose Herrera, agent with State Farm.

In an ongoing effort to increase safety efforts and mitigate damage, Arlington County is helping local businesses get more prepared.

At a workshop hosted by Arlington Economic Development, business owners learned ways to navigate disastrous moments such as establishing effective communication.

“What we really want to stress to the businesses is that it’s really important that they also have a plan of how they connect with their internal and external audiences, so with constituents who may be supporting their business or their employees to ensure they have accurate and timely information that they’re releasing,” said Ashley Savage with the Arlington County Police Department.

The group was joined by county experts, some who have experienced a crisis themselves.

“In my first year in business i had a fire unexpected fire. It was a little bit of stress situation. For 24 hours instead of thinking how do I operate the business you’re thinking what do I do today without a phone or without a laptop,” Herrera said.

A guide for the county’s continuity plans to help businesses recover from unexpected disasters can be found here.