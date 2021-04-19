Arlington County Fire Department rolls out cost-saving program for patients

Now, first responders have the option to take patients to non-hospital destinations like urgent cares or specialty medical offices instead of the emergency room.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Fire Department has rolled out a new Emergency Medical Services model called the Emergency Triage, Treat, and Transport (ET3) program to lower costs and provide more treatment options for patients.

Now, first responders have the option to take patients to non-hospital destinations like Urgent Care or specialty medical offices instead of the emergency room, which has the potential of saving the patient hundreds or thousands of dollars in medical costs. The county says alternative options can cost up to 50 percent less than treatment at a conventional hospital. The decision is entirely up to the patient (if their medical condition allows it).

So far, the fire department has partnered with Virginia Hospital Center’s Urgent Care location and plans on working with others in the area.

The program is geared toward patients who are covered by Medicare, which will reimburse the fire department for its extra services. Other insurance companies will not reimburse the fire department, but Operational Medical Director Reed Smith says they’re prepared to cover the costs themselves.

“You have to balance, you know: ‘We’re losing money cause we’re taking you to urgent care but it’s really good for you, so how do we balance those things out?’ and at the end of the day we’re going to make the decision that’s right for the patient and find some way to recoup those costs,” he said.

Later this year, the fire department will also roll out Treatment in Place: paramedics will treat patients at home with a health practitioner over a telemedicine call to save the patient a costly trip to the hospital.