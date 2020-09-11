Arlington County Fire Department can perform blood transfusions in the field

By donating blood to put on trucks, ACFD estimates they can help 20-30 people a year, just in their county.

ARLINGTON, VA (WDVM) — Starting this month Arlington County Fire Department and others in Northern Virginia will be carrying whole blood to perform blood transfusions in the field.

Whole blood type O- will be stocked on supervisor trucks, allowing patients who are suffering life-threatening bleeding to receive blood within minutes after paramedics arrive.

Courtesy: ACFD

The ACFD medical director, Dr. E Reed Smith, partnered with other counties, making Northern Virginia the first on the east coast to develop a regional coalition serving over 2 million residents.

“Instead of these patients having to wait a half hour or 45 minutes to be treated, we can give them whole blood within minutes, and we know that’s going to make a difference” said Justin Tirelli, Fire/EMS Captain ACFD.

The Arlington Fire Department encourages you to donate blood and join the ‘Whole Blood Brigade.’ By donating blood to put on trucks, ACFD estimates they can help 20-30 people a year, just in their county. Visit INOVA to donate blood.