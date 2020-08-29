Arlington County enforcing social distancing in Clarendon, violators could face fines

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Arlington County is beginning phase one of social distancing enforcement on Friday.

On July 31 the Arlington County Board passed a physical distancing ordinance prohibiting groups of four or more from congregating.

This weekend will serve as a warning period for residents to be aware of the new ordinance limits groups to no more than three people.

After the weekend, the ACPD will begin fining violators up to $100.

“We just really encourage those who are going out in the Clarendon area to be mindful that the signage is now posted. We’re really just asking for voluntary compliance, stay six feet apart from other groups and limit congregation to no more than groups of three.” Ashley Savage, ACPD PIO

County manager Mark Schwartz said in a statement:

“I remain deeply frustrated with what we are seeing in the community. My frustration is not with restaurants, but with patrons and open defiance of people standing outside these businesses. I anticipate that I will come back to the County Board with additional recommendations to take more action if we cannot minimize the spread of this pandemic.”

Enforcement will focus on nighttime hours between 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. since the county has seen prolonged crowding on sidewalks during these times.