Arlington County Detention Center to resume in-person visits

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — After a year of virtual visitations, the Arlington County Detention Center will be allowing modified in-person visits for inmates.

Relatives and loved ones will be able to visit those being held at the jail starting May 1st. Relatives can begin scheduling appointments to visit and will be allowed one visit per month. These visits will still be contactless, separating the inmate and the visitor with plexiglass.

Sheriff Beth Arthur from the Arlington County Detention Center says it’s important for inmates to maintain personal relationships.



“My staff have had the opportunity to get vaccinated, they’ve offered vaccinations to our inmate population, and we’re getting to a point where I think we can at least — very strategically — start letting them have at least one opportunity a month,” said Arthur.

The agency will continue daily cleanings and visiting areas will be cleaned after each visit.