Arlington County commemorates 9/11 attacks with wreath laying ceremony

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Many people gathered across the country to commemorate the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that killed thousands at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and aboard flight 93.

18 years ago today, those September 11th terrorist attacks left nearly three thousand people dead. Officials in Arlington County gathered with local first responders for a wreath laying ceremony to honor the lives lost.

Those in attendance paused for a moment of silence at 9:37, the time American Airlines flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon killing 184 people.

“Wars were always something that happened on somebody else’s soil so it woke us up to just how dangerous the world is and can be. But I think we reacted very well,” said Congressman Don Beyer, U.S. Representative for Virginia’s 8th District.



“While the tragedy was massive, incredibly proud of our first responders. Not immediately from the dc area but we had first responders from Virginia Beach and all over the Commonwealth who were coming to be part of the recovery effort and we owe them a huge debt,” said Senator Tim Kaine, D-Virginia.

Congressman Beyer said he hopes the annual ceremony continues for years to come so that we never forget the tragedy that shaped America’s character.