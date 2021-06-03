Arlington County close to zero daily COVID cases, experts still stressing vaccination

Arlington County’s daily positivity rate from the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Health Department is averaging about two COVID cases per day, which is an all-time low.

A graph from the Virginia Department of Health’s website shows the county nearing the 0 mark for daily COVID cases.

Virginia Department of Health’s records on Arlington County’s Daily COVID cases

Jessica Baxter with the Arlington County Health Department says they’re glad to see these numbers.

“So obviously very good news and we’re happy with the progress people are eating all to follow restrictions in vaccinated,” said Baxter.

She says vaccinated people are protected against COVID-19 but cites CDC guidelines for those who are unvaccinated.

“Unvaccinated people were with people like more than their immediate household should continue to follow all precautions which included mask-wearing and physical distancing of six feet,” said Baxter.

On a larger scale statewide, Christy Gray with the Virginia Department of Health reiterates the dangers of not getting your COVID vaccine.

“So if you’re unvaccinated,” said Gray. “You yourself are potential harm, but also you’re putting those that either can’t be vaccinated due to medical reasons.”

Virginia is seeing 258 new COVID cases as of Tuesday while Arlington County is seeing 3 cases.

Although one Virginia county is seeing record low positivity rates it’s still encouraged for Virginians to get their vaccine.

