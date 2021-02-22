Arlington County Board votes to advertise proposed stormwater tax increase

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Board voted to advertise a new proposed stormwater tax rate increase at Saturday night’s virtual meeting.

The new base tax rate would be 1.7 cents per $100 of assessed real property value. This is an increase from the current 1.3 cents per $100. This proposal comes after Arlington voters approved a $50.84 million bond referenda in November 2020.

Taxes would go towards planned capital improvements to the county’s stormwater infrastructure and flood mitigation. The tax proposed change would bring the total stormwater budget program for 2022 to $15.1 million.

“We are trying to drive towards stormwater utility, and not just basing this on ancestral property value. Unfortunately, we are not quite there, and we will hear a lot more from our staff during our work session with the Department of Environmental Services about the next steps to get to more of a utility model,” said Katie Cristol, Arlington County Board member.

The increase would be the first to the stormwater tax rate in a decade. The Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed tax rate at 7 p.m. on April 8, 2021.