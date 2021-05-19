Arlington County Board to consider measures designed to use best practices for policing

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Board is taking action to modernize public safety and create transparency between the Arlington County Police Department and residents. Taking steps to make this happen, board members are considering an ordinance to establish a civilian review board.

To ensure the safety of Arlington residents, the board is beginning a legislative process to provide a civilian review of police practices.

Matt de Ferranti, Chair, Arlington County Board said, “Every person in Arlington needs to feel safe. Whether there traveling through, or they live here, we want to be a compassionate community.”

According to officials this will be a proactive approach to make minorities feel safer.

“We’ve seen traffic stops across the country be a big concern, and then there’s abusive force. The evidence I see, is that Arlington County Police, in my view do not have a abusive force problem” said de Ferranti.

However, de Ferranti said there’s evidence that leads to a concern about disproportionate traffic stops. Police practicing groups within the county shared some recommendations with the board.

“There’s a recommendation that there’s reports done annually that there’s at least 4 meetings and there’s a process for submitting complaints to the review board” said de Ferranti.

Residents will have the opportunity to provide direct feedback on the ordinance to establish the civilian review board in July.