Arlington County Board denies historic landmark designation for Rouse Estate

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The fate of a nearly 170-year-old property in Arlington has been decided, after an Arlington County Board ruling this past week. The home has a lot of history, built in 1850 and housing both the Confederate and Union armies.

After months of not knowing the fate of this old Arlington property, the Rouse Estate will not be receiving a historic landmark designation.

This comes after months of anger from local activists, with one man even submitting a petition to the board to save the property. Now, board members say the only hope of preservation would be to sell the land to someone who would save it.

“As authorized under state law — it allows the property owner to seek the right to demolish the property after the designation has occurred. That process does involve an effort in good faith to sell the property to somebody who is willing to preserve it,” said Stephen MacIsaac, county attorney.

The board said the designation was no longer significant due to the demolition of the home. The property is zoned for dense single-family homes, but the board of supervisors directed staff to conduct a study of the site focused on preservation and affordable housing concerns.