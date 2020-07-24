Arlington County Board considers new law banning guns on public property

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Board is considering a new law that would ban carrying firearms on county-owned public property.

The consideration comes after the first proposal of the legislation at the Arlington County Board meeting on July 22.

The ban would also apply to any Arlington parks and recreation or community facilities. However, it would not apply to military, retired law enforcement or historical reenactors.

The new law is very similar to one recently passed in Alexandria that prohibits firearms on or near city property that was approved back in June.

The full public hearing is scheduled for September 12.

