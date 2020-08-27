Arlington County board approves more funding to prevent evictions

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Board approved using an additional $1.125 million from the county’s COVID-19 contingent account to fund eviction protection through December 2020, for those who have been affected by the pandemic.

The board’s action brings the total amount allocated for eviction prevention in Fiscal Year 2021, which began July 1, 2020, to $3.5 million. The Manager based his request for additional funding on the average monthly disbursement of eviction prevention funding from April 2020 – July 2020 of about $55 million.

Libby Garvey, County Board Chair said, “Given the fact of diminished support from the Federal Government and the continuation of community spread of the virus, we believe the need for rent assistance is likely to continue to increase in the coming months. The County is committed to doing what we can to prevent evictions caused by the pandemic and the economic disaster it has triggered.”

Arlington reported over 1,000 households applied for eviction protection assistance, totaling to $2.7 million in aid according to officials. However, residents who are in need of eviction protection assistance can apply for aid through the Arlington County Department of Human Services.