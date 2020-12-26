Arlington County approves demand-based parking prices pilot

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington will be implementing a pilot program that will adjust the street parking price due to demand.

The pilot will be deployed between Ballston-Rosslyn, as well as Richmond Highway, running parallel to the metro corridors. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will fund the $5.4 million project.

Stephen Crim, Arlington’s parking planner, said in a board meeting that the program serves as a way to make parking more efficient in high-traffic areas.

Some board members were concerned about the potential wealth inequity issues by raising the cost. Ultimately, the board voted unanimously in favor of the proposal, with board member Christian Dorsey saying that the current parking situation also doesn’t promote equality.

“Our current system doesn’t exactly promote equity when you have per-hour charges that are uniform across the county, and don’t reflect the actual demand or time of day of the space being used in question,” said Dorsey. “This has a chance to actually deliver some real benefits.”

The board plans to implement the pilot before the end of June.