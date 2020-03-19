Arlington County and Virginia Hospital Center open up drive through COVID-19 testing site

Today we were able to sucessfully collect specimens from about 60 Arlington County residents

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County and Virginia Hospital Center partnered to set up a drive-thru coronavirus testing site.

The temporary site opened Wednesday for Arlington residents, county, school system employees, and Virginia Hospital Center patients who may be experiencing some consistent signs of the coronavirus. Health officials said in order to be seen at this drive-thru testing site, you have to have a written order from your health care provider.

Melody Dickerson, Chief Nursing Officer of Virginia Hospital Center said “Today we were able to successfully collect specimens from about 60 Arlington County residents. It’s very important that individuals who come to this collection site come with an appointment.”

Health officials said results will take five to seven days for a response.