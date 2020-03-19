Arlington County and Virginia Hospital Center open up drive through COVID-19 testing site

Virginia

Today we were able to sucessfully collect specimens from about 60 Arlington County residents

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County and Virginia Hospital Center partnered to set up a drive-thru coronavirus testing site.

The temporary site opened Wednesday for Arlington residents, county, school system employees, and Virginia Hospital Center patients who may be experiencing some consistent signs of the coronavirus. Health officials said in order to be seen at this drive-thru testing site, you have to have a written order from your health care provider.

Melody Dickerson, Chief Nursing Officer of Virginia Hospital Center said “Today we were able to successfully collect specimens from about 60 Arlington County residents. It’s very important that individuals who come to this collection site come with an appointment.”

Health officials said results will take five to seven days for a response.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories