Arlington County, Amazon partner with Dominion Energy to build solar farm for energy

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County and Amazon are partnering with Dominion Energy Virginia to build a 1,500-acre solar farm in southern Virginia this year.

“We’re creating a green energy future for Virginia and we want to be the most sustainable energy company in the country,” said Dominion Energy’s Northern Virginia Media Relations Manager Peggy Fox. “How you get there is by building more solar and more wind power and that’s what we’re doing.” Fox says Dominion Energy has the fourth-largest solar fleet in the country.

The solar farm will be Dominion’s 10th in the state. Once completed, the 120-megawatt solar farm will generate enough energy to power 30,000 homes. Amazon and Arlington will purchase the majority of the grid’s output to power over 80 percent of county buildings, streetlights, traffic signals, water pumping, and wastewater treatment.

“This is a win-win for the County and the Commonwealth’s march toward a clean energy economy,” said Peter Golkin, spokesperson for the Arlington County Department of Environmental Services. “The County meets its standard for high performance and cost-effectiveness in implementing aggressive Community Energy Plan goals. Dominion moves forward to satisfy its Virginia commitment to produce 3,000 megawatts of renewable energy by 2022.”

The county board unanimously approved the partnership this week. Chair Libby Garvey says the county’s goal is to reach 100 percent renewable energy by 2025.

Arlington is purchasing nearly a third of the solar farm’s output, and Amazon, with its HQ2 headed for the county, is purchasing the rest.

“Both Arlington and Amazon have renewable energy goals,” Fox said. “We have goals, also, to reduce our carbon emissions so when that all comes together these purchase agreements can happen and we can get new renewable energy, like solar, more and more on the grid.”