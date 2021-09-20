Arlington Co. to provide second round of small business grants

The county has approved more funding for businesses struggling due to the pandemic. (Courtesy: Arlington County)

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Board has approved the Small Business GRANT 2.0 program to assist small businesses as they continue to recover from the pandemic.

The funding will provide direct financial assistance to small businesses with under 50 employees. The county will distribute 200 grants worth $10,000 each.

“I know that many of us are tired of COVID, but from a health and economic standpoint, the pandemic is not over. It continues to be a significant source of challenges for our small businesses…This assistance targets small businesses that have not received federal or state assistance and gives special consideration to businesses that have vaccinated their employees and/or will commit to do so. These small, $10,000 grants for businesses with 50 or fewer employees are exactly the type of commitment to shopping local that our business community needs.” Matt de Ferranti, Chair of the Arlington County Board

A total of $2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act will focus on hard-to-reach businesses and those most affected by the Governor’s Stay at Home orders.

Special consideration will be given to those whose staff is fully vaccinated or follow COVID-19 testing guidelines.

Charles Hill, a worker in the hospitality industry, told the board about the struggles hotels continue to face during the pandemic.

“Forecasting for 2021, it was our industry’s hope that once we reach the fall we would begin to see business return. Unfortunately, a very slow upward trajectory of occupancy year to date has turned downward in September, and threatens October, due to cancellations, with the reason cited as the Delta variant,” said Hill at a Saturday board meeting.

Grants will be awarded at random to qualifying small businesses. The county is aiming to have the application process up and running by October.

More information about the program and what businesses may qualify can be seen on the county’s website.