Arlington Co. teacher shortage means fewer spots for summer school programs

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– A teacher shortage in Arlington County, Virginia, means fewer children will be able to attend summer school programs this year, according to a statement the school system issued.

According to Arlington Public Schools, despite having offered financial incentives to teachers to teach summer school, there are fewer applicants than the number of students who are eligible for summer programs at the elementary level. School officials expressed their frustration saying it will be impossible to offer these programs to support eligible students.

The president of the Arlington Education Association said in a statement ” Most of the teachers have returned to teach in the area and they want their summers off. Some are working 15 hour days and that prepping for school lessons has been more time-consuming since the pandemic started. They want to be able to kind of regroup.”

According to the letter, elementary students in the following groups will be enrolled for full, in-person, and full distance learning summer strengthening programs: