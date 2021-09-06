Arlington Co. reopens two library locations

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — After a year of being closed due to the pandemic, two Arlington County libraries are finally reopening to the public.

The Arlington Public Library will open its Cherrydale and Glencarlyn library locations beginning Sep. 7.

These additions bring the total to seven open libraries in the county.

All open locations will operate Monday-Saturday.

Monday/Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday/Thursday: 12 – 7 p.m.

Friday/Saturday: 12 – 5 p.m.

Arlington Public Library Director Diane Kresh says the reopening comes after working to fill job vacancies.

“The library continues to make steady progress toward filling an unprecedented number of public service vacancies caused by the pandemic and subsequent hiring freeze. We believe we are turning the corner and look forward to seeing more of our patrons,” Kresh said in a press release.

You can view information for all the branches on the library’s website.