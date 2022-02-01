Arlington Co. offers telehealth option for emergency calls

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Hospitals and first responders have been stretched thin throughout the pandemic. Now, Arlington County is turning to a virtual alternative to help lessen emergency room visits and cut hospital costs for certain patients.

Starting this month, residents who call 911 will have the option to have the hospital — virtually — come to them.

“It’s a wide diversion away from the traditional model, which is, you have two choices when we show up — you can either sign a refusal that you don’t want to go, o you have to get in the back of an ambulance,” said Dr. E. Reed Smith, operational medical director for the Arlington County Fire Department.

The pilot program, called Emergency Triage, Treat and Transport (ET3), allows first responders the ability to video call an emergency room physician for conditions considered non-life-threatening.

“When you call 911, our providers on scene will do an evaluation, and if appropriate, they can initiate a telehealth call with what we call a qualified health practitioner,” said Smith.

The program offers other alternatives, such as bringing patients to urgent care, which costs less time and money for the patient treated. Smith says the new initiative creates equity within the county.

“There are people in our community that are afraid to go to the hospital for financial reasons, or they’re afraid because COVID is there,” said Smith. “If someone doesn’t want to go to the hospital for whatever reason, and you sign a refusal and we leave, then you didn’t get any care. Now, we can say, ‘If you don’t want to go to the hospital, can we bring the hospital to you?'”

The options for telehealth or urgent care visits mean less strain on the hospitals and emergency services.

“It allows us to get our units back in service, because sometimes when our units get to the hospital when the hospital is very busy, we have to wait for the care to be transferred to the hospital staff,” said Smith.

The county has hired eight health care practitioners to answer the telehealth emergency calls 24/7.