Arlington Co. launching low-income bus fare assistance pilot programs

The pilot programs will “provide no-cost bus access for thousands of students and residents with lower incomes who have been financially and logistically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemi.”

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County is launching two pilot programs that will provide no-cost bus access for thousands of students and residents in the county.

The Low-Income Fare Assistance Pilot and the APS Student Fare-Less Pilot would provide assistance to those who have been financially and logistically impacted by COVID-19.

“These two pilot programs help to further the mission of Realizing Arlington’s Commitment to Equity (RACE), which includes advancing racial equity to reduce and prevent disparities in our service to the community,” said Deputy County Manager Samia Byrd in a release from the county. “Even though no longer unequal by law, systemic barriers still exist. Our review of transit through an equity lens is to consider access based on need (meeting people where they are) and work to remove those barriers.”

The program will use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The county is set to provide 2,400 middle and high school students with pre-paid iRide SmarTrip cards. Students will be able to use the cards on Arlington Transit (ART), valid for the next 18 months.

The APS Student Fare-Less Pilot is a collaboration with Arlington Public Schools, focusing on students whose transportation challenges can’t be addressed by the yellow bus service.

Transit staff will use data from the pilot to find peal usage and other patterns for consideration on future expansions.

The Low-Income Fare Assistance pilot will provide free transit to work for roughly 7,200 residents already enrolled in human services programs.

“Participants in this pilot will receive SmarTrip cards pre-loaded with $150 for use over the next 18 months. In addition to riding ART, the cards can be used for travel beyond Arlington on Metrobus and Metrorail,” said the county.