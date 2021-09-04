Arlington Co. distributes fentanyl test strips to those being released from incarceration

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County is distributing fentanyl test strips to those being released from incarceration.

The new initiative comes as a way to prevent rising overdose cases in the county. The county worked to create emergency release bags to distribute to inmates who suffer from opioid use disorder.

The bags include treatment resources such as toiletries, a Metro card and a box of NARCAN Nasal Spray to reverse overdoses.

County officials say fentanyl strips will now be included in these bags. Aubrey Graham, Jail-Based Behavioral Health manager, said in a press release that officials expect the number of those who have opioid use disorder is expected to continue climbing.

On average, we are identifying 20-25 individuals a month who meet criteria for an opioid use disorder…We want every single person to walk out of here with the tools and resources they need to be productive members of the community. Not everyone is in a place where they are ready to enter treatment, but if we can at least keep them safe, we have accomplished something.” Aubrey Graham, Jail-Based Behavioral Health Manager

The program began on September 1st.