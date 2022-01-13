Arlington Co. adds additional COVID-19 testing kiosk at Central Library

The new kiosk at Central Library. (Courtesy: Arlington Co.)

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County has opened an additional COVID-19 testing kiosk, located at Central Library near Quincy Park.

The kiosk is a partnership with Curative. The company also operates three additional sites in the County.

The new kiosk is located at 3809 10th Street N., located near the tennis courts at Quincy Park. Hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. However, appointments are temporarily required, due to lab backlogs.

“Demand for COVID-19 testing is at an all-time high. By adding an additional testing site, located in a densely populated metro corridor, we hope to help meet that demand and remove barriers to testing access for all Arlingtonians.” Dr. Aaron Miller, Director of the Department of Public Safety Communications and Emergency Management.

Nasal swab tests are free and don’t require a doctor referral or government ID. Testing is available for all ages. Proof of Arlington residency is not required.

Those interested in getting tested are asked to make an appointment on the Curative website in advance.