Arlington celebrates seniors in the workforce with 50+ job fair

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — On Monday Arlington County celebrated the vital role of seniors in the workforce with a 50+ job fair.

By 2020 it’s estimated that workers 55 and over will make up 25% of the U.S. Civilian labor force. The job fair recognized those looking for a transition, those currently looking to gain new skills, and those looking to prepare for retirement but aren’t quite ready to stop working yet.

“As jobs are transitioning, as work-life balance is changed with health concerns, transportation concerns and accessibility concerns but also the value of that type of job that might not exist with automation it gives our older workers the opportunity, knowledge and know-how so they’re prepared for this type of position,” said Alex Geller, Programs and Partnership librarian for Arlington County Public Library.

The job fair hosted about 30 employers and more than 250 people looking for opportunities.