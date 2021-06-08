Arlington calls for second round of submissions for county logo

One of the logo submissions under consideration from the first round.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The current Arlington Co. logo is here to stay a little while longer after the county board made the decision to hold a second round of submissions for the new design.

The county has pushed back the timeline for choosing the logo, after some disagreement between members with the final five selections.

Now, the board is asking for more specific requirements, such as avoiding federal monuments and memorials.

At a recessed meeting back in May, the Logo Review Panel said residents voiced their opinions surrounding the new designs, and some even asking to re-imagine the current logo.

“People are asking what’s with the monuments, people are asking what’s with the colors, people are asking why is the cardinal not there, and there are many people saying, ‘Why can’t we just do something different to the lee house to make it look different, would you be happy with that?'” said Minneh Kane, Co-Chair for the Logo Review Panel.

The new design will be replacing the existing logo which features the Arlington House, the plantation home of Confederate General Robert E Lee.

The county will be accepting new logo submissions through June 17.