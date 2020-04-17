Arlington Board of Supervisors vice chair dies of brain cancer

County Manager Mark Schwartz has ordered the flag outside the Ellen M. Bozman Government Center to be lowered to half-staff for seven days.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Erik Gutshall has died. He was 49 and battling brain cancer.

His wife announced his death via Facebook Thursday evening. Renee Gutshall said he had been diagnosed only eight weeks ago. “It is with a broken heart that I share this news,” she said. The family will release memorial information after the pandemic is over.

Board Member Matt de Ferranti said Gutshall was his brother and mentor. “Erik led by asking the most important questions and encouraging us to reach for the best in ourselves.”

Gutshall resigned on April 6. He died 10 days after leaving the hospital and treatment to quarantine at home with this family. He’s survived by his wife and three daughters.

