Arlington board approves Crystal Plaza development set to bring 758 new residences to the area

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County board voted 5-0 on a new development, giving the Maryland-based developer, JBG Smit, the green light to start construction in early 2022 on two residential buildings.

The energy-efficient residential buildings will be located at 2000 and 2001 South Bell Street and bring 758 apartment units to the community. Officials expect Virginia Tech students and Amazon workers to turn to the new development for a potential housing option.

The building will also have space for ground floor retail in each residential tower and provide residents easier access to transportation with a convenient Metro station and proximity the new Virginia Railway Express station.

