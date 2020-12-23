Arlington board accepts state funding to help pay residents overdue utility bills

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Board is accepting state funding to help pay overdue utility bills for residents experiencing economic hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This program will help pay their water and sewer bills through the County’s new utility relief program. Officials said they urge those to apply who have outstanding balances and have not been able to pay their bills for over 60 days.

Kevin Connolly, Department of Environmental/Customer Services Officer said, “In addition to this program and some of our surrounding jurisdictions are offering other economic relief to people who may be ineligible. A good example is our pay arrangement where folks can call us and where we can separate their outstanding balance into more manageable sums of money.”

Officials said residents must apply by January 15th, and all customers need to fill out a short online application, or by calling the Utility Relief hotline at 703-228-5080.

