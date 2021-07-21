Arlington approves $1.25 billion Capitol Improvement Plan

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Board approved a $1.25 billion three-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) to meet Arlington’s existing commitments, improve infrastructure, and begin investing in long-term plans and programs set to ensure sustainability.

The new three-year plan comes after a one-year CIP was adopted during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding will improve infrastructure by allocating money to the Neighborhood Conservation program, the Vision Zero program and more. Additionally, the approved CIP will begin replacing diesel buses with electric buses starting in 2024. The board also approved an $85 million bond referendum with funding for projects including:

Community Infrastructure ($17.035 million)

Local Parks and Recreation ($6.8 million)

Metro and Transportation ($38.7 million)

Arlington Public Schools ($23.01 million)

“This is for public benefit and innovation and economic development purposes and those are two key components that I have been interested in and the board as a whole has been interested in over the last weeks,” said Arlington Board Chair Matt de Ferranti.

Several additional items are included in the full CIP. To learn more, click here.