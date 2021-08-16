Arlington announces stakeholder group for behavioral health crisis response

Arlington is looking for community members to join a new stakeholder group behavioral health crisis reponse.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County is seeking community members to join a new stakeholder group to aid county officials to implement the new Marcus-David Peters Act.

The Act was signed into law in 2020 by Gov. Ralph Northam to create a statewide mental health alert system.

The stakeholder group will find opportunities and goals for the county, in addition to drafting Arlington’s Marcus Alert local plan.

The plan will consist of community members from nonprofits, law enforcement, and families who have experienced substance or mental health issues.

The stakeholder group will be divided into two subgroups, called mission and technical.



“The first part is really a boots-on-the-ground operation, where it will really include stakeholders who are already working within our very effective behavioral health system here in Arlington,” said Kurt Larrick, Assistant Director for Arlington Co. Dept. of Human Services. “We’ve also got the other group, the mission group, which will provide more of a leadership role, strategic planning, keeping people on task.”

Meetings are set to begin in September.