Arlington and Montgomery Counties collaborate to mitigate aircraft noise

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington and Montgomery Counties met virtually on Monday to discuss research plans on airplane noise and find ways to reduce it.

The $250,000 taxpayer-funded plan comes after an increase of complaints from people who live near Reagan National Airport. Both counties are combining funds and efforts to come up with ways to reduce the noise pollution.

“We really feel like there are some better ways to be doing this, and it hasn’t felt like the FAA has been particularly interested in exploring those, so we are going to do that for them,” said Libby Garvey, Arlington County Board Chair.

A team of technical experts will study flight procedures and propose noise reduction ideas to the Federal Aviation Administration. The research will be led by ABCx2, a company with expertise in airspace, traffic control and flight procedure design.

Garvey says she is finally glad to be working on this years-long problem, but she said that it is going to take some time.

“Even if all moves forward and to see some changes and things, we’re probably talking 2-3 years,” said Garvey.

Garvey says the boards hope to proceed with the plans by next spring, after more town hall meetings to address concerns and make changes to the plan. You can watch the first joint meeting here.

