Arlington & Alexandria team up for job-training program

Arlington and Alexandria have come together to create a job skills website.

ARLINGTON & ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington and Alexandria have teamed up to create a job-training program to help residents learn new skills.

The initiative, entitled “Skill-Up Alexandria City and Arlington County,” will provide classes to residents virtually. The program is intended to provide distance learning while many of the in-person training services are closed due to the pandemic.

The project was funded by a U.S. Department of Labor Grant and uses Metrix E-Learning system, which provides courses to help people looking to acquire new skills to change career paths or move up in their current field.

David Remick, Chair of the Education and Workforce Development Committee for the Arlington Chamber of Commerce, says that there are a wide variety of courses.

“There are hundreds of titles, from basic skills to computer skills, to digital literacy skills, to health care and retail, and other learning tracks so that people can help to skill themselves while they’re at home,” he said.

If you are an Arlington or Alexandria resident and would like to sign up for the program, you can visit their website here.

