Arlington, Alexandria open Pfizer vaccinations ages 12 and up

Teenagers age 12 and up may now receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Teenagers in Northern Virginia are now able to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and two local counties are making the process simple for those who want to get vaccinated.

Arlington and Alexandria have both opened up vaccine eligibility to those ages 12 and up. This comes after the CDC approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine in children ages 12 through 15. Previously, the vaccine was only approved for those ages 16 and up.

In Arlington, the county’s public health division is offering free walk-ins and scheduled appointments for ages 12 and up, with a specialty clinic for ages 12 through 17 by appointment only.

Alexandria is operating a similar system, hosting vaccine events in collaboration with Alexandria City Public Schools.

Natalie Talis, population health manager for the Alexandria Health Department, says there are many ways for children to receive a dose, but they require parental consent.



“There’s no more pre-registration list. If they see an appointment, they can either book it, or we also have a number of options that are walk-in friendly,” said Talis. “If someone under 18 is going to one of these appointments, they either have a parent or guardian, or an adult designated by the parent or guardian, to accompany them.”

Arlington County says they will email or call individuals 4 to 7 days before their eligibility date to schedule a second dose.

A full list of locations can be seen here:

Alexandria

Pfizer Vaccine (First Dose, Ages 12+)

Saturday, May 22

Hours: 1-3:30 p.m.

Provider: Alexandria Health Department

Location: George Washington Middle School, 1005 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria, VA 22301

Schedule Now — By Appointment Only



Saturday, June 5

Hours: 1-3:30 p.m.

Provider: Alexandria Health Department

Location: Francis Hammond Middle School, 4646 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA 22304

Schedule Now — Appointments and Walk-ins Accepted

AHD Vaccine Clinics: Parents and guardians can also find vaccines for ages 12 and up at other AHD events. Visit alexandriava.gov/Vaccines to find appointments and walk-in opportunities.

Arlington County’s list of vaccine sites can be viewed here.