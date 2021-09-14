Arlington 911 center responds to concerns about staffing

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington Virginia Emergency Communications Center is addressing staffing issues and safety.

Officials said the current setup is problematic and potentially dangerous. With COVID-19 affecting staffing issues, Center Administrator Dave Mulholland said they’re training new hires and critical positions have always remained filled.

A concern that officials bring up are fire dispatchers being called on to answer 9-1-1 calls too, forcing them to temporarily hold their radio traffic until the dispatcher is free again.

A statement from Mulholland said, “We are like every 911 center in the country, which has traditionally struggled with staffing. We’re going to be very honest in acknowledging not every shift has optimal staffing.”