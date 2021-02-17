Are you shoveling snow safely? Here are some tips from a cardiologist

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Many people in our area have shoveled snow before, but are they doing it safely?

Winchester Cardiology and Vascular Medicine says that shoveling snow poses an increased risk for heart problems like symptomatic heart disease, angina, muscle strain, and heart disease. They recommend pushing the snow instead of lifting it with a shovel, taking breaks, wearing layers of clothes to stay warm, and drinking plenty of water.

“Being out in the colder temperatures, shoveling snow, lifting heavy snow can be a huge exertion on the body and the heart especially when you’re not used to certain exertions,” said Dr. Trisha Nashed, cardiologist and President of Winchester Cardiology.

There’s an added risk if you have a heart condition. Winchester Cardiology and Vascular Medicine recommend checking in with your doctor before doing strenuous work like shoveling snow.