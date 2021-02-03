APS welcomes CTE students back to the classroom

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — On Wednesday, Arlington County Public Schools Career Center welcomed back their first cohort of students to return to in-person instruction twice a week.

Career and Technical Education (CTE) students were phased in early for hybrid instruction because their studies depend on demonstration of skills in a classroom.

APS made sure all students followed COVID protocol during the school day. WDVM spoke to the principal, Margaret Chung, who said it was good energy having students back today and that they received a positive response from the community after opening their doors to students.

“It was really awesome. It was great seeing kids back in the building and being able to greet them and see how excited they were to be back and in the classrooms, and have them interact with the teachers and especially in our CTE labs, they got to put their hands on some cars, and you know, understand how to sanitize their areas,” said Chung.

The next cohort of students heading back to school includes pre-k through second grade and special education students. The return date for this group will be announced on Feb. 18.

All photos are courtesy of APS.