APS superintendent gives return to school updates

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — During the Arlington County Public School Board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Francisco Duran discussed an upcoming projected return to school dates. He also revealed how teachers responded to surveys, asking them their preference between working from home or working in-person.

The surveys found that about 55% of staff preferred distance learning, compared to the 45% of staff who answered they prefer working in-person. Nearly 4,300 teachers responded to the survey, making up 63% of all APS staff.

APS Survey Results. Courtesy: APS

Dr. Duran detailed tentative return to school dates and said the school is focused on getting their students with disabilities and youngest learners back first.

“I know we’re hearing a lot of differing opinions and strong feelings, and as we do, we’re trying to work and balance where we can to meet the needs of our students and our staff,” said Dr. Duran.

Currently, students with disabilities are the first to return on November 4th, followed by Pre-K and Kindergarten returning on November 12th. More grades are planned to be phased in starting in December.

Projected return to school dates.

