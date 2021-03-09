APS parents concerned about indoor lunch

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Many Arlington County Public Schools students went back to the classroom this week for in-person learning, but some parents are expressing concerns about lunch indoors. This has prompted them to ask schools, why lunch can’t be held outside?

“Eating outside is COVID safety 101, and it really shouldn’t be left to the whims or conveniences of an individual school, it should be across the district… Right now Arlington is strongly encouraging its schools to provide outdoor dining, which is great, but now that students have started to return, we’re seeing this hodge-podge of solutions,” said Lara Daly-Sims, an APS parent.

APS said they’ve given schools guidance to utilize outdoor space as an option for students but recognizes every school has its own challenges.

In a statement, the school said,

“APS has strongly encouraged all schools to utilize outdoor spaces to help improve physical distancing during lunch in the hybrid model. We have provided guidance to help schools devise an outdoor lunch plan as an option for students, to the extent possible. While every school has different challenges, many schools are currently providing lunch outside for students when weather, space, and seating, and staffing conditions allow.”

Kayla Owen, a parent, has kept her children virtual, but a guarantee of outdoor lunch from their school could change her thoughts.

“If I knew as a parent that there was guaranteed outdoor lunch, I think that would potentially change my mind,” expressed Owen.

Owen and Daly-Sims agreed they’re not trying to criticize schools but think it’s critical to eventually ensure outdoor dinging as an option for students.

“To be a school administrator right now, their plates are full, I completely understand that, I don’t want to make their life harder, I want to make their life easier, and I think this is something that will make their lives easier just as soon as you kind of get over that initial hump,” stated Reidy Brown, chair of outdoor learning at TJ Middle School.

APS said some schools have developed creative solutions for outdoor dining and other schools are following CDC indoor dining guidelines.

APS also told WDVM in a statement,