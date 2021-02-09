APS announces RTS timeline

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, pre-kindergarten teacher Sarah McCarthy works with a student at Dawes Elementary in Chicago. President Joe Biden says he wants most schools serving kindergarten through eighth grade to reopen by late April 2021. But even if that happens, many schools in urban areas that serve high concentrations of minority students are likely to stay closed. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, Pool, File)

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — On Tuesday, Arlington Public Schools announced all students will be phased in for hybrid two-day instruction by March 16 if they elect to return to in-person classes.

Superintendent Francisco Durán sent a letter to families explaining the new timeline, that looks like this:

Week of Tuesday, March 2 : PreK-2nd grade students All students enrolled in Countywide Elementary Special Education Programs (PreK-5th grade – mini MIPA, MIPA, Life Skills, Communications and Deaf and Hard of Hearing – in person four days a week, Tues-Fri) Elementary students enrolled in Interlude

: Week of Tuesday, March 9: 3rd – 5th-grade students 6th and 9th-grade students All students enrolled in Countywide Secondary Special Education Programs (6th-12th grade – MIPA, Life Skills, Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Shriver Program – in person four days a week, Tues-Fri) Secondary students enrolled in Interlude and PEP program

Week of Tuesday, March 16: 7th – 8th-grade students 10th – 12th-grade students



Durán said that well over half of APS staff has received the first dose of the vaccine, with new appointments being added “all the time,” adding that teachers and staff will return to school one week before students arrive.

Durán closed the letter stating, “Our ability to continue moving ahead depends on all of us wearing masks, staying home when sick, and following all the other mitigation strategies recommended by Public Health to reduce the spread of the virus. We need to remain vigilant and work together.”

To read the full letter, click here.