TAZEWELL, Va. (WVNS) — Tazewell Today is sponsoring a scholarship to remember Andrew Fox, a state trooper who lost his life in the line of duty.

Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to seniors at Tazewell High School.

A spokesperson with Tazewell Today, Jameson Jone,s said one reason they decided to continue this scholarship is Trooper Fox’s passion for agriculture and agriculture education.

“I feel like it’s a great way to remember someone who meant something to his community, who put his community first, put service first. And I also think it’s a great way to share with kids his legacy,” Jones said.

The deadline to submit applications is April 15th. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

To view requirements, visit their website.