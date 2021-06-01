Apple Pie Ridge Elementary students create a butterfly garden for the school

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School kindergarteners, second and third graders are dedicating a butterfly garden they designed themselves. Groundbreaking on the garden will begin in the coming days.

The project took weeks of collaborative work. Kindergartners raised butterflies in their classrooms, second graders researched and chose plants for the garden and third graders did soil analysis for the chosen garden location.

The project also aims to beautify the school.

“Nothing better than nature and the environment and having a space where students can get outside of the classroom to learn,” said Monica Bittinger, a third-grade teacher at the school.

The school system says the butterfly project matches the criteria for their strategic plan, Inspire 2025: A Promise for Progress.