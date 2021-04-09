Apple Blossom Souvenir Store officially open

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Souvenir Store opened Friday at the Apple Blossom Mall.

This year’s store is located near the Aeropostale and JC Penney. At the grand opening, last year’s Festival President Barry Carper was pinned with the 94th festival pin. The store will sell merchandise crafted by local artisans like wreaths, necklaces and candles. You can also stop by the store to purchase tickets for festival events.

“We’re really excited. Last year we didn’t really do a lot of course with COVID-19, this year we’re taking precautions of course with masks social distancing, we have spots on the floor for the six feet apart, we’re also sanitizing as well as much as we can to keep it clean,” Lacey Larrick, Co-Chair of the souvenir store said.

The store will be open Monday-Thursday from 11 a-m to 8 p-m, Friday and Saturday from 10 a-m until 9 p-m and Sunday from 12 p-m to 6 p-m.