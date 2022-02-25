WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival has announced this year’s Queen Shenandoah. 18-year-old Mia Dorsett will be crowned as the 95th Queen Shenandoah.

Mia is the youngest daughter of Hall of Fame running back Tony Dorsett and his wife, Janet. She is a freshman at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas. She is currently pursuing her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre at TCU. She is also the recipient of a four-year TCU Chancellor’s Scholarship, the most prestigious scholarship awarded at the university.

She was supposed to hold the title during the 93rd festival in 2020 but was unable to as the festival was canceled due to the pandemic. Mia has attended the Apple Blossom Festival before when her sister, Jazmyn, was crowned as the 85th Queen Shenandoah. Festival President Tommy Price also highlighted that Mia’s parents, Tony and Janet, will accompany her during this year’s festival.

Mia attending the 85th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. Photo courtesy of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival

“Mia was picked because of the Dorsett family and the tradition with the festival,” Price said. “The committee decided to make her the offer to see if she would be interested in being our 95th queen.”

In the official press release about her selection as Queen, Mia said that she is so grateful to be chosen as the next Queen and to follow in the steps of her sister, Jazmyn Dorsett, Queen Shenandoah LXXXV. She also went on to say that she’s is delighted to be a part of such an incredible tradition and is looking forward to the festivities.

Price echoed the sentiments of Queen Shenandoah XCV saying, “We’re just looking so forward to a full festival with having parades, all of our dance parties, everything back in full swing again.”

Mia will be crowned Queen Shenandoah XCV on Friday, April 29th at John Handley High School at 1:30 p.m. She will also be attending various events throughout the festival weekend like the Queen’s Dinner at 5 p.m. on April 28th, at Millwood Station, the Firefighters’ Parade on Friday, April 29th at 5:30 p.m., and the Grand Feature Parade on Saturday, April 30th at 1:30 p.m.

For tickets and festival information, please visit the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival website.