Appaloosa music festival becomes three-day event

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — For the first time, the Appaloosa Festival went from two days of music to three, and many people keep coming back for more.

“Year one I was a food vendor and then year two my sister and brother-in-law played with their duo, year three I volunteered and the last few years I’ve been helping to run the event,” said Anita Torzala, Appaloosa Festival Coordinator.

Appaloosa is family-friendly with performances and activities geared towards kids.

“I have young kids, I love it, they run around, I feel really happy and comfortable,” said Kateryna Cuddeback, a staff member of Old Tin Cup Coffee. “They love the freedom, I get to hear great music, it’s like a win-win.”

This year, the festival was awarded the “Virginia is for Music Lovers” grant for the second time.

“We’re awarded the full amount which is awesome, we’re really glad to have that,” said Torzala.

The band Scythian started this festival and as they’re celebrating 15 years, Appaloosa is celebrating five.

“You got Irish music, you got roots music, bluegrass, rock and roll, indie. Something here you’ll love for sure.” said Alex Fedoryka, a member of Scythian.

Festival organizers say people traveled from as far as California to see this year’s lineup.