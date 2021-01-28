Apartment complex to be built near Shenandoah University

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Winchester City Council has approved a plan to build an apartment complex at South Pleasant Valley Road near Shenandoah University.

The future complex, called The Local, would contain 198 apartments in a four-story building. Developers expect that the apartments would be occupied by Shenandoah University students and other young professionals due to its proximity to the campus.

Shenandoah University does not have any affiliation with the development project.