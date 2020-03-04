AP: Joe Biden wins Virginia Democratic presidential primary

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) -- Super Tuesday is finally here; a crucial day at the polls for presidential hopefuls who spent much of the last month in Northern Virginia.

99 delegates are at stake in the state of Virginia, which is one of 14 states that will be handing out delegates into the night. Margaret Tseng is the department chair of History and Politics at Marymount University. "With over 400 delegates available you can see why this day is really critical for all the candidates to do well and it will really have a big impact on the rest of the primary election," Tseng said.