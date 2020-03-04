AP: Joe Biden wins Virginia Democratic presidential primary

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Joe Biden has won Virginia’s Democratic presidential primary. The state has 99 delegates at stake. It has been considered a tossup state that is increasingly moving to the left. The results of the Democratic primary in Virginia, with its diverse electoral terrain of rural, urban, and suburban voters, could be a key indicator of which Democrat will be chosen to face President Donald Trump in the general election.

