CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) – The Big Flea Antiques Market has made a stop in Chantilly, Virginia, attracting vintage lovers from all over the DMV.

The market has held shows at the Dulles Expo Center for over 20 years.

The market includes various items, including vintage clothing, collectibles, art, and more.

“We have a little bit of something for everyone. You could buy something for $5, but then you could buy something for $30,000 plus, and the average person, they may not want to spend that kind of money, but chances are they’re going find something they like,” said Marthia Sides, The Big Flea Antiques Market.

The market is considered the largest indoor flea market in the mid-Atlantic.

The next market will be on May 21. For more information, visit www.thebigfleamarket.com.