Anthony’s Pizza shop on Valley Ave. soon to get a new name

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Anthony’s Pizza and Subs on Valley Avenue in Winchester is getting a new name.

Owner Claudio Buono is fulfilling his life-long dream to have a pizza shop named after him. The pizza shop will soon be known as Claudio’s. The shop has been around for nearly 50 years and Buono has been its owner since 1994. He says he is thankful for the support of the Winchester community in supporting him through the new transition.

“After 30 years my kids started saying dad you should put your name on the sign… I finally decided I do want my name on the sign,” said Buono.

Buono is still in the process of ordering new signage for his business and says the name change will happen as soon as that new signage comes in.

