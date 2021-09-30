Child between 0-9 dies of COVID-19 in Eastern region of Virginia; second recent child death in area

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health says there was another child COVID-19 death in our area recently.

Larry Hill with VDH confirmed Thursday that a child between 0 and 9 years old died in the Eastern health region.

Hill said he couldn’t share additional details for privacy reasons and respect for the family, but said the new death was posted on VDH’s website on Wednesday.

The news comes after the death of a Suffolk 10-year-old this week at the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk. Teresa Sperry was a fifth grader at Hillpoint Elementary who died days after developing a headache.

Her mother shared this message: “… there was a Chesapeake School Board meeting and people were saying ‘This does not affect healthy people. This does not kill healthy people. It is not going to take out children. It’s over.’ Well, I am here to tell you it is not over. If it were over my daughter would still be alive … get a vaccine if you can, if you are medically able to get one. Wear a mask, wear it properly, have care and a compassion for other people. We have had that compassion over the last year.”

VDH has now reported 13 COVID-19 deaths in people 19 and younger. Children under the age of 12 are currently ineligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

This is a breaking article and will be updated.