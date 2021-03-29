Annual water main spring cleaning begins

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — It’s that time of year again in DC and Northern Virginia to flush out water mains for a spring cleaning, which could impact the way your tap water tastes for a couple of weeks. Some areas have already started the process and others will begin next week.

During this period, the treatment process switches from using combined chlorine to free chlorine which is when chlorine is added in an uncombined state, allowing it to react with sediments suspended during flushing.

“Each year, Fairfax Water, as well as other local water utilities flushes its water mains by flushing its hydrants and allowing them to flow freely for a short period of time. We also use a different type of chlorine as well and we do this to maintain the high water quality in our distribution system,” said Susan Miller, spokesperson for Fairfax Water.

In Fairfax County, the process will start on April 5 and end on May 17 for customers who receive water from Washington Aqueduct (areas in green and red on the map). For the remainder of the system, this will begin March 22 and last through June 14 (areas in blue on the map below).

Water authorities say residents can run the cold water tap for about two minutes and then use a water filter to remove chlorine taste and odor.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to the local water services listed below: