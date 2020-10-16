Annual ‘Walk For Logan’ car show fundraiser to be held on Oct. 17

DUBLIN, Va. (WDVM) — An annual car show fundraiser for a Virginia teen who was paralyzed in a car accident will be held on Oct. 17.

Logan Smith was a normal teenager, driving home from college when he hydroplaned and crashed his car, paralyzing him. Doctors said he would never have any movement below the breast line, but he has proven them wrong.

Logan now uses a manual wheelchair and still plays sports, although he can no longer pursue his dream to be a NAVY Seal. “My heart broke for him because he wanted to be in the Navy,” said mom Robin Smith.

Every year, the family holds an annual car show, and despite the pandemic, this year is no different. The family is raising money for a rugby chair for Logan to continue to play sports, but it comes at a hefty price tag of $6,000.

“We know times are hard because of COVID. But we also know we have a God who can supply all our needs. This is the only fundraiser we will have this year. We normally have a Golf tournament at the beginning of the year, but due to COVID it was canceled,” Robin wrote in a Facebook post.

The family says that even if people cannot contribute this year, they are invited to come see the cars.

“This is our thank you to the community,” said Robin.

If you are interested in attending the event, or Logan’s story, you can find those details here.